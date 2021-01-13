Advertisement

Hot start to NCHSAA playoffs for several area volleyball teams

By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central, D.H. Conley and Farmville Central all cruised in the opening round of the NCHSAA playoffs Tuesday night. Highlights from those three games, as well as final scores from other postseason matchups across the state included!

4A STATE PLAYOFFS

(12) Heritage 0 - (5) South Central 3 [25-10, 25-21, 25-16]

*(5) South Central at (4) Hoggard on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

3A STATE PLAYOFFS

(16) Terry Sanford 0 - (1) D.H. Conley 3 [25-12, 25-13, 25-8]

*(1) D.H. Conley hosts (8) Cedar Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

(15) J.H. Rose 3 - Gray’s Creek 1 [25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20]

*(15) J.H. Rose at (10) Hunt on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

(14) West Carteret 0 - (3) Clayton 3 [25-15, 25-20, 25-24]

*(3) Clayton hosts (6) Person on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

(10) Hunt 3 - (7) Jacksonville 1 [20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18]

2A STATE PLAYOFFS

(15) Midway 1 - (2) Farmville Central 3 [25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19]

*(2) Farmville Central hosts (10) Croatan on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

(10) Croatan 3 - (7) St. Paul’s 1 [25-20, 25-14, 14-25, 25-13]

(11) East Duplin 1 - (6) South Granville 3 [25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 25-14]

(14) Randleman 0 - (3) North Lenoir 3 [25-23, 25-21, 25-13]

*(3) North Lenoir hosts (6) South Granville on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

(13) Ayden-Grifton 0 - (4) Carrboro 3 [25-9, 25-14, 25-19]

(9) McMichael 3 - (8) Goldsboro 0 [25-6, 25-10, 25-16]

1A STATE PLAYOFFS

(16) Riverside 0 - (1) Falls Lake Academy 3 [25-8, 25-10, 25-8]

(13) Louisburg 3 - (13) South Creek 1 [22-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12]

(14) Neuse Charter 3 - (3) Pamlico County 2 [28-26, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12]

(10) Northside-Pinetown 1 - (7) East Carteret 3 [23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20]

*(7) East Carteret at (2) Perquimans on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

