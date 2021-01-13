Advertisement

Greenville Police make arrest in deadly New Year’s Day hit and run

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police say they’ve made an arrest in a fatal hit and run on New Year’s Day.

Officers have charged Dequan Carney, 21, with one count of felony hit and run.

53-year-old Floyd Barrett Jr. was found lying in the middle of the road near Hooker Road and West Arlington Boulevard just before 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Investigators say that Barrett was driving a moped when he was hit by a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Carney.

Barrett died at Vidant Medical Center.

Police say witness statements and review of cameras led them to Carney.

Investigators are continuing to piece together the events leading up to and after the crash and are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 252-329-3476.

