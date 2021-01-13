Greenville Council approves street resurfacing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you drive around Greenville, you may have noticed or even hit a few potholes along the way.

During Monday’s Greenville City Council meeting, council members approved a contract to resurface some streets this spring and make that drive a little smoother.

The project costs $1.2 million and will cover about 10.6 miles throughout the city.

Drivers say the road repairs could contribute to accidents if not fixed.

“It’s really needed when you are driving, you are trying to pay attention to the road, and you are trying to make sure you are safe out on the highway. So when you run across a bump in the road which shouldn’t be there, it is dangerous,” Diannah Harris said.

Crews will repave more than a dozen roads, but the two will take the longest. They are Howell Street and Contentnea Street.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.