Former Camp Lejeune general to lead North Carolina’s Department of Military and Veteran Affairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A former Camp Lejeune commanding general has been appointed by the governor to lead the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin served as the commanding general of the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune from June 2006 until July 2008.

Gaskin has also served on the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission since September 2020. Before this position, he served as the deputy chairman of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium. In this role, he provided strategic military counsel on operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya from 2010 until 2013, when he retired.

“It is my honor to serve the members of our military, veterans and their families in the state of North Carolina. Although I retired from active duty in 2013, my commitment to providing the opportunities, resources and care owed to our military members and veterans has never ceased. I look forward to working with Governor Cooper and his team as we continue this critical work.

Gaskin is a graduate of Savannah State University and the University of Oklahoma.

