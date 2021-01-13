Former Camp Lejeune general to lead North Carolina’s Department of Military and Veteran Affairs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A former Camp Lejeune commanding general has been appointed by the governor to lead the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.
Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin served as the commanding general of the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune from June 2006 until July 2008.
Gaskin has also served on the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission since September 2020. Before this position, he served as the deputy chairman of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium. In this role, he provided strategic military counsel on operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya from 2010 until 2013, when he retired.
Gaskin is a graduate of Savannah State University and the University of Oklahoma.
