Advertisement

Former Camp Lejeune general to lead North Carolina’s Department of Military and Veteran Affairs

Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin
Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin(State of North Carolina)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A former Camp Lejeune commanding general has been appointed by the governor to lead the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin served as the commanding general of the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune from June 2006 until July 2008.

Gaskin has also served on the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission since September 2020. Before this position, he served as the deputy chairman of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium. In this role, he provided strategic military counsel on operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya from 2010 until 2013, when he retired.

Gaskin is a graduate of Savannah State University and the University of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Cooper mobilizing National Guard for Raleigh & Washington, D.C.
Dequan Carney
Greenville Police make arrest in deadly New Year’s Day hit and run

Latest News

This DMV office is closed after a worker tested positive for the virus.
Washington DMV office closed due to COVID-19
Bertie County Schools to remain virtual
NC State logo
NC State sees COVID-19 cluster in its athletics department
COVID-19 VACCINE: Dr. Mandy Cohen answers your questions
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greenville Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Greenville crash