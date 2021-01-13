Advertisement

ECU prepares for the return of students

By Sharon Johnson and Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Spring classes begin next week on the campus of ECU. School leaders say one of the reasons is because most students want face-to-face instruction.

Many college students are returning to campus looking for the traditional college experience, but nothing traditional with COVID-19. With many classes resuming in person, students may still have other courses online.

School leaders say they’re hearing some students don’t thrive with virtual learning and ECU and Greenville need students back.

The school’s Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said, “We need people here. The financial issue hasn’t gone away.”

Classes will have students in them once again, and residence halls will be open.

The school says students will be in single rooms and will need to wear masks on campus - inside and outdoors.

“Students outside of class are going out and going downtown because you know we’re young and we want to go out and have fun. When you’re downtown, you’re at the bars, you’re not distanced, and you’re not wearing a mask. That’s really at the end of the day what’s going to get all of us in trouble,” ECU graduate student Emma Goldberg said.

ECU Campus police will check-in on students, even those in off-campus housing, to avoid what happened in August with parties that lead to COVID-19 clusters.

ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton said, “And if we have to return to those addresses, then we won’t go all the way back to the warning phase. We’ll just continue where we left off in the fall.”

College leaders, police, and students hope most everyone at ECU will take the COVID-19 virus seriously to keep more classes in person and offline.

ECU will house students, who test positive for the virus, in specific residences halls set aside for them to quarantine.

