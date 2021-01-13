Advertisement

Deputies need your help finding men who robbed dollar store

Deputies say these two men robbed a Dollar General last month.
Deputies say these two men robbed a Dollar General last month.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find the two men in the photo who robbed a dollar store last month.

Deputies say the two men entered the Dollar General in Stokes back on December 16th around 7:00 p.m. One of them had a handgun.

The men then robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money. They were last seen leaving on the surveillance camera.

If you can identify the robbers or have information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

