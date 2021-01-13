Craven County Schools reporting new COVID cases, two staff members and eight students have COVID-19

Advertisement

Craven County Schools just reported 20 new cases on Monday from January 5 - 8
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Schools reports new COVID cases saying two staff members and eight students tested positive for COVID-19.

School system leaders say those who tested positive informed the school system from Saturday, January 9, - Monday, January 11. Contact tracing is underway at the school, and all close contacts are being notified.

Also, per health department guidance, the school system sends letters to staff and family of the school affected.

They say this is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus. But the district just reported 20 new cases on Monday from January 5 - 8.

They are not releasing the identity of those who tested positive, but say school nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating the cases. Anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours before developing symptoms has been quarantined.

According to the school system, a district dashboard will be updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week to report the total number of new positive cases.

Craven County Schools has implemented strict guidelines related to wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing in their buildings, and providing regular reminders about handwashing. Also, daily temperature and symptom screening of all persons who enter CCS facilities is performed.

Based on the CDC guidelines, if an employee or student has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they must remain out of school for 14 days since the last date of exposure.

