Cooper mobilizing National Guard for Raleigh & Washington, D.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina National Guard is being mobilized ahead of next week’s inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Gov. Roy Cooper says some 350 members of the guard will be deployed to Raleigh, while 200 will go to Washington, D.C.

The FBI has warned all 50 states that “armed protests” are being planned for state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration.

“Ongoing security concerns in Washington, DC and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the US Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe. I have spoken with state and federal authorities and thank the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard for their continued service to our state and nation.”

The deployment is expected to last seven to eight days, and North Carolina is one of dozens of states sending troops to Washington.

