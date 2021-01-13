Advertisement

Cooper mobilizing National Guard for Raleigh & Washington, D.C.

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina National Guard is being mobilized ahead of next week’s inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Gov. Roy Cooper says some 350 members of the guard will be deployed to Raleigh, while 200 will go to Washington, D.C.

The FBI has warned all 50 states that “armed protests” are being planned for state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration.

The deployment is expected to last seven to eight days, and North Carolina is one of dozens of states sending troops to Washington.

