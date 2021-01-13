Advertisement

Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

Murphy was in NC with his wife, who recently had back surgery.
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON,, DC (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy says he could not vote on the bill for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump, but he does oppose it.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed H. Res. 21.

The bill expresses the sense of the House that Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Congressman Greg Murphy, MD (NC-03) released a statement opposing the bill but did not vote. Instead, Murphy was in NC with his wife, who recently had back surgery.

Murphy’s said, “I oppose this unnecessary and partisan measure. I have full confidence in Vice President Pence. He doesn’t need a partisan majority telling him how to do his job. President Trump has committed to a peaceful transition of power and is fully capable of serving out the rest of his term. Attempting to force him out of office will only further divide this nation, especially given last week’s events, when it should be a time for healing.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
North Carolina trooper under investigation for BLM comment
Craven County School system faces backlash over unity video following attack on Capitol
Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny Wednesday afternoon then a cloudy night
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: North Carolina sees 107 new deaths
Onslow Memorial Hospital encourages community to follow COVID protocols to prevent the spread...
Onslow Memorial sees severe increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
FILE - In this March 12, 2015, file photo, a rare leatherback sea turtle named Yawkey moves off...
Rare sea turtle found dead on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
North Carolina House & Senate
NC legislative session opening subdued amid virus worries