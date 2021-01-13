Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

WASHINGTON,, DC (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy says he could not vote on the bill for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump, but he does oppose it.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed H. Res. 21.

The bill expresses the sense of the House that Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Congressman Greg Murphy, MD (NC-03) released a statement opposing the bill but did not vote. Instead, Murphy was in NC with his wife, who recently had back surgery.

Murphy’s said, “I oppose this unnecessary and partisan measure. I have full confidence in Vice President Pence. He doesn’t need a partisan majority telling him how to do his job. President Trump has committed to a peaceful transition of power and is fully capable of serving out the rest of his term. Attempting to force him out of office will only further divide this nation, especially given last week’s events, when it should be a time for healing.”

