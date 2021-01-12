Advertisement

Twitter bans more than 70,000 QAnon-linked accounts

By CNN
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter has been on an enforcement spree, suspending more than 70,000 accounts for promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory since Friday.

The social media company considers the messages posted to these accounts violations of its terms of service because they can spread violence. Many users have multiple accounts that were banned.

Major adherents whose accounts were removed include former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, a lawyer for President Donald Trump.

QAnon followers were widely visible at the protests that turned into a riot at the Capitol building last week.

Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platform two days after that incident, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

QAnon followers claim many things, including that politicians and celebrities work with global governments to sexually abuse children and that 5G cellular networks spread COVID-19. None of the group’s theories have ever been proven.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store
The Pitt County Board of Education voted Monday night to move classes online for two weeks.
Pitt County schools going virtual for two weeks
Craven County School system faces backlash over unity video following attack on Capitol
Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Jones, Martin & Washington counties report additional deaths

Latest News

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the current minority leader, is in position to be majority leader...
Schumer calls for speedy confirmation of Biden Cabinet picks
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
Rocky Mount Police are looking for a vehicle similar to this one they believe was involved in a...
Police find vehicle involved in fatal Rocky Mount hit & run
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement