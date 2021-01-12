Advertisement

The 2021 WITN Bojangles Sunrise Photo Contest!

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Submit your best sunrise photo for a chance to win a $20 gift card from Bojangles and on-air recognition! The winning photo will be featured on WITN News at Sunrise on Friday mornings.

One winner will be chosen per week through the end of 2021. Winners will be notified by email and the gift card will be sent via FedEx.

To be considered a potential winner, please include your FIRST and LAST NAME, CITY OF RESIDENCE, and the LOCATION IN WHICH THE PHOTO WAS TAKEN, and other required information in the submission form. Photos without the required information will not be considered.

For more information on Bojangles in eastern North Carolina, CLICK HERE.

