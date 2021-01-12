Advertisement

State lawmakers irritated over slow vaccine rollout

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina lawmakers are growing increasingly frustrated with the state’s slow rollout of Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines.

They point to confusion over how to schedule appointments, a lack of clear guidance from the state over distribution and difficulties overcoming vaccine hesitancy among nursing home workers.

Lawmakers want the state to offer clearer guidance to local health officials and do more to scale up the distribution of vaccines.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday ranked North Carolina as the 10th slowest state in the country per capita in administering doses.

About one-fourth of the more than 820,000 doses distributed thus far have been administered.

