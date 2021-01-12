Lenoir County deputies looking for shooting suspect

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect they say was involved in a shooting Monday night.

Officials say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Fred Everett Road in Kinston.

Kinston police are investigating a shooting that happened on Fred Everett Road. (WITN)

One person was shot and taken to the hospital. Their name is not being released at this time.

Officials say they believe the suspect drove off and headed towards Alton Phillips Road.

Anyone who has camera footage of Fred Everette Road or the surrounding area is asked to call Lenoir County Sheriffs Office at 252-559-6118 or Lenoir County Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.