Advertisement

Lenoir County deputies looking for shooting suspect

Kinston police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night.
Kinston police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect they say was involved in a shooting Monday night.

Officials say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Fred Everett Road in Kinston.

Kinston police are investigating a shooting that happened on Fred Everett Road.
Kinston police are investigating a shooting that happened on Fred Everett Road.(WITN)

One person was shot and taken to the hospital. Their name is not being released at this time.

Officials say they believe the suspect drove off and headed towards Alton Phillips Road.

Anyone who has camera footage of Fred Everette Road or the surrounding area is asked to call Lenoir County Sheriffs Office at 252-559-6118 or Lenoir County Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store
The Pitt County Board of Education voted Monday night to move classes online for two weeks.
Pitt County schools going virtual for two weeks
Craven County School system faces backlash over unity video following attack on Capitol
Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Jones, Martin & Washington counties report additional deaths

Latest News

Rocky Mount Police are looking for a vehicle similar to this one they believe was involved in a...
Police find vehicle involved in fatal Rocky Mount hit & run
Man killed, woman wounded inside vehicle
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Jones, Martin & Washington counties report additional deaths
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Skies dry out this afternoon
William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store