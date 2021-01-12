Pitt County schools going virtual for two weeks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Board of Education voted Monday night to move classes online for two weeks.
The vote was 7-2 and the change takes effect immediately.
The change comes less than a week after the board voted to have classes for the spring semester resume in person.
The decision was made after a suggestion from Pitt County Superintendent, Dr. Ethan Lenker.
PCS says Dr. Lenker has access to all COVID-19 cases numbers in the school system and made the suggestion after seeing an increase.
The school board listened to letters sent from parents and teachers who are both for, and against the decision.
PCS wants the public to know that they are doing everything they can to prevent more spread of the virus.
Superintendent Lenker should make a decision in the middle of next week if the school system will reopen schools.
They also made the decision Monday night to change graduation requirements from 28 credits to the state guidelines of 22 credits in order to graduate this year.
This motion passed unanimously.
The board says high school diplomas this year will hold the same weight as other diplomas with 28 credits.
The change is only for the 2020/2021 seniors.
