Pitt County schools going virtual for two weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Board of Education voted Monday night to move classes online for two weeks.

The vote was 7-2 and the change takes effect immediately.

The change comes less than a week after the board voted to have classes for the spring semester resume in person.

The decision was made after a suggestion from Pitt County Superintendent, Dr. Ethan Lenker.

“Tonight we started looking at more and more data coming in, and there were increased numbers of quarantine and we saw the trend and his recommendation was to close and the board chose to follow his recommendation.”

PCS says Dr. Lenker has access to all COVID-19 cases numbers in the school system and made the suggestion after seeing an increase.

The school board listened to letters sent from parents and teachers who are both for, and against the decision.

“I feel that we need to go virtual for a limited time for not only the safety of the staff and students, but for the health of the community as a whole.”

“As a working parent and essential worker who had remained working through the entire pandemic, I feel that face to face instruction is best suited for our children.”

PCS wants the public to know that they are doing everything they can to prevent more spread of the virus.

“I’m hopeful that it’ll be for just the next two weeks. I’m hoping that the numbers will come down and really the main thing is that our schools are safe and it’s not safe as far as viral spread because we feel very confident that our students and our staff are safe when they are in there. It’s just safety to me is having enough faculty and staff to run a school efficiently and be able to educate kids.”

Superintendent Lenker should make a decision in the middle of next week if the school system will reopen schools.

They also made the decision Monday night to change graduation requirements from 28 credits to the state guidelines of 22 credits in order to graduate this year.

This motion passed unanimously.

The board says high school diplomas this year will hold the same weight as other diplomas with 28 credits.

The change is only for the 2020/2021 seniors.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.