Phillip’s Forecast: Skies dry out this afternoon

Tuesday

Cloud cover will break up from west to east through the afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday will warm to the upper 40s with a stronger breeze out of the north around 10 mph. The average high this time of year is the middle 50s. Expect skies to become clear tonight with some patchy fog by sunrise.

Wednesday and Thursday

High pressure will create a sunny pattern that will help take us back into the mid 50s Wednesday. Winds will blow out of the west to southwest at 5 to 10 mph both afternoons with overnight lows falling to the mid 30s. A weak disturbance will pass over the area early Thursday with a few clouds, but no rain is expected.

Friday and the weekend

A strong cold front will sweep through Friday night taking temperatures down nearly 15 degrees between Friday and Saturday. Moisture will be limited with light raindrops possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Currently, the biggest factor will be the temperatures as the high drops from 60° Friday to the upper 40s on Saturday. Skies will clear out Saturday, leading to a sunny Sunday with highs staying in the chilly mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 20s Saturday night.