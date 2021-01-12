Advertisement

New Bern tearing down rec center flooded by Hurricane Florence

The Stanley White Recreation Center on Chapman Street is being demolished.
The Stanley White Recreation Center on Chapman Street is being demolished.(WITN)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A recreation center in New Bern is being torn down today, more than two years after was heavily damaged during Hurricane Florence.

The Stanley White Recreation Center on Chapman Street is being demolished after the city determined that the building would require too much work and maintenance to repair the original structure which is 46 years old.

Parks and Recreation officials for the city say they know the building represented a lot more than just a place to come to.

FEMA has given the city just over $8-million to tear it down and create a new center.

New Bern Public Works crews are handling the demolition which is expected to be cleared out within the next 60 days.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store
The Pitt County Board of Education voted Monday night to move classes online for two weeks.
Pitt County schools going virtual for two weeks
Craven County School system faces backlash over unity video following attack on Capitol
Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Jones, Martin & Washington counties report additional deaths

Latest News

Rocky Mount Police are looking for a vehicle similar to this one they believe was involved in a...
Police find vehicle involved in fatal Rocky Mount hit & run
Man killed, woman wounded inside vehicle
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Jones, Martin & Washington counties report additional deaths
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Skies dry out this afternoon
William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store