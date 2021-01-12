New Bern tearing down rec center flooded by Hurricane Florence

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A recreation center in New Bern is being torn down today, more than two years after was heavily damaged during Hurricane Florence.

The Stanley White Recreation Center on Chapman Street is being demolished after the city determined that the building would require too much work and maintenance to repair the original structure which is 46 years old.

Parks and Recreation officials for the city say they know the building represented a lot more than just a place to come to.

FEMA has given the city just over $8-million to tear it down and create a new center.

New Bern Public Works crews are handling the demolition which is expected to be cleared out within the next 60 days.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.