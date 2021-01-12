Neuse Correctional sees 4th inmate die from virus

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Another inmate has died from the coronavirus at a state prison in Wayne County.

The state Department of Public Safety said the man, who was in his mid-60s, died Monday at a hospital.

It is the fourth inmate death from Neuse Correctional Institution since the pandemic began.

DPS says the inmate tested positive on December 18th and was hospitalized that day.

The man is the 39th inmate to die from the virus statewide.

