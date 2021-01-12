Advertisement

Neuse Correctional sees 4th inmate die from virus

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Another inmate has died from the coronavirus at a state prison in Wayne County.

The state Department of Public Safety said the man, who was in his mid-60s, died Monday at a hospital.

It is the fourth inmate death from Neuse Correctional Institution since the pandemic began.

DPS says the inmate tested positive on December 18th and was hospitalized that day.

The man is the 39th inmate to die from the virus statewide.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
North Carolina trooper under investigation for BLM comment
Craven County School system faces backlash over unity video following attack on Capitol
Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

Latest News

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Vaccine time: How to overcome your fear of needles
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: North Carolina sees 107 new deaths
An elderly lady wearing a mask for protection against COVID-19 infection looks at vegetables...
Study: In pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient