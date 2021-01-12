Man killed, woman wounded inside vehicle

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and a woman injured after they were found shot in a vehicle Monday night.

Edgecombe County deputies say it happened around 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of Cokey Road and Fairview Road just outside of Rocky Mount.

Deputies say they found Stoshua Lynch dead inside his vehicle, while a woman received non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A deputy on patrol in the area stopped a vehicle with two people inside, but they were later released.

Deputies ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time to call them at 252-641-7911 if they have any information on the shooting.

