Man killed, woman wounded inside vehicle

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and a woman injured after they were found shot in a vehicle Monday night.

Edgecombe County deputies say it happened around 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of Cokey Road and Fairview Road just outside of Rocky Mount.

Deputies say they found Stoshua Lynch dead inside his vehicle, while a woman received non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A deputy on patrol in the area stopped a vehicle with two people inside, but they were later released.

Deputies ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time to call them at 252-641-7911 if they have any information on the shooting.

