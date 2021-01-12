Man facing 309 child sex charges in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is back in Lenoir County to face more than 300 child sex charges.

Cristian Cruz was arrested in Bastrop, Texas just before Christmas after more than a year on the run, according to Sheriff Ronnie Ingram.

Ingram says last January they began investigating the reported sexual assault of a child and before they could arrest Cruz, the man fled the area.

Cruz was nabbed by the U.S. Marshal Service.

He is facing 103 counts of statutory rape of a child, 103 counts of indecent liberties with a child, and 103 counts of sexual assault of a child.

Cruz is jailed on a $3-million bond.

