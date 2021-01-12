Lenoir County COVID vaccines underway for seniors 75-years-old and older

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re over 75-years-old in one Eastern Carolina county, now is your time to begin getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccinations started Monday at 9 a.m. in Lenoir County at their drive-thru site at the Livestock Arena for senior residents 75 and over.

The Lenoir County Health Department’s goal is to vaccinate 25 people an hour, which would add up to about 1 thousand people by the end of the week. One of the 1,000 people in Lenoir County is resident, Anne Ruggiero.

She said, “This is the beginning of the end.”

Those waiting in line Monday morning said the wait is well worth it to hopefully get on the path back to life as it was before.

“It’s a hard row to hoe, not being able to do what you’ve always been able to do,” resident Tom Ford said.

If you’ve called to register and haven’t heard back from the health department, health workers say not to worry.

They say health department employees will return calls soon.

To find out if you’re eligible for the vaccine, check with your health department when registering.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.