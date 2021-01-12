Advertisement

Kinston mural adds a little flavor to one city corner

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - New murals continue to go up, adding some color to downtown Kinston. One mural is artwork going up on a building at the corner of Shine and Queen street.

The mural celebrates okra, which the artist says will create a discussion because the vegetable is hugely polarizing.

Seraphim Smith says he decided to paint food because writers should write about what they know, and he is an artist and a chef, so he paints what he knows.

“I hope that it instills a lot of pride in our area with Chef and the Farmer right down the street, and a lot of farms in a 100-mile radius, our agriculture is something to be proud about.”

Smith says this isn’t his first mural. He also painted one at Duke University.

