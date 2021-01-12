Advertisement

Greene County Health Department vaccine appointments booked for two weeks

(Madison Pitsch)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Greene County Department of Public Health says they are currently booked to capacity for the next two weeks for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

A waitlist is now being made for those persons 75 years of age or older that have not yet been scheduled for an appointment.

The health department says If you were previously instructed to wait 2-3 weeks to call back for an appointment, call The Greene County Department of Public Health back to be placed on the waitlist. That number is 252-747-8183.

Vaccine is limited, but the health department is hopeful that the supply will continue to increase.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store
The Pitt County Board of Education voted Monday night to move classes online for two weeks.
Pitt County schools going virtual for two weeks
Craven County School system faces backlash over unity video following attack on Capitol
Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Jones, Martin & Washington counties report additional deaths

Latest News

Rocky Mount Police are looking for a vehicle similar to this one they believe was involved in a...
Police find vehicle involved in fatal Rocky Mount hit & run
Man killed, woman wounded inside vehicle
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Jones, Martin & Washington counties report additional deaths
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Skies dry out this afternoon
William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store