Greene County Health Department vaccine appointments booked for two weeks

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Greene County Department of Public Health says they are currently booked to capacity for the next two weeks for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

A waitlist is now being made for those persons 75 years of age or older that have not yet been scheduled for an appointment.

The health department says If you were previously instructed to wait 2-3 weeks to call back for an appointment, call The Greene County Department of Public Health back to be placed on the waitlist. That number is 252-747-8183.

Vaccine is limited, but the health department is hopeful that the supply will continue to increase.

