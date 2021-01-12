ECU’s game at Cincinnati on Wednesday postponed due to COVID-19

IRVING, Texas (WITN) – The men’s basketball game between East Carolina and Cincinnati scheduled for Jan. 13 has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contract tracing of student-athletes at Cincinnati, the American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

The Pirates’ next scheduled game is Saturday, Jan. 16 against Temple. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. ET inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

