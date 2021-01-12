Advertisement

ECU students returning to campus with new COVID-19 guidelines

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU students are returning to campus, and school leaders are explaining COVID-19 plans for the spring semester.

The university announced students move into dorms Thursday at 1 p.m. Students will be allowed to have two family members help move in, and all students living on campus have in single rooms.

ECU leaders said Monday that some campus COVID processes and recommendations were successful last semester, but some didn’t work. They say they now have the benefit of lessons learned to move forward in the spring.

This spring’s primary emphasis is for students, staff, and visitors to comply with the three W’s of wearing a face mask, washing their hands frequently, and waiting at least 6 feet apart.

The university will have about 1600 students living on campus, and they will all be required to get a particular PCR COVID-19 test before arriving on campus.

Also, the student health center will provide testing every Thursday, preferably for those who are asymptomatic.

Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Virginia Hardy said this semester would look a lot different from the fall with de-densified spaces and fewer people on campus.

The rec center on campus will still be open seven days a week, but students must reserve times to control capacity.

Students, staff, and visitors must wear a mask in every space they’re in, whether outside walking to class or inside a building.

The ECU administration urges students to make the right decisions and refrain from large gatherings.

“We need you to be responsible for yourself, and we need you to be responsible for each other,” Dr. Hardy said.

ECU has not decided yet about graduation in May 2021, but a decision is coming out later this spring.

However, school leaders announced no spring break this semester because it increases risk and exposure for students who travel away from the area.

