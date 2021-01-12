Advertisement

Craven County School System reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County School System says it has 20 new COVID-19 cases.

The school system says, “We have been notified that we have six staff members and fourteen students who have tested positive for COVID-19. This information was self-reported to the school system during the dates of January 5, 2021- January 8th, 2021. This is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus.”

The school system says school nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined.

