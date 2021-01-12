Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County School System faces backlash after posting a video over the weekend in response to Wednesday’s protests at the U.S. Capitol.

In the four-minute video, the Chairman of the Board of Education, Frances Boomer, and Superintendent Dr. Meghan Doyle call for nationwide unity.

The video has been viewed more than 7,000 times since it was released and taken down.

The school system says they received a lot of backlash and comments on the video, which some took as a political statement.

On Sunday night, the superintendent released another video clarifying and apologizing for the previous message.

Dr. Meghan Doyle, Craven County Superintendent says, “Yesterday we sent a video with the intention of reconnecting to our shared values as a community so that we can build a better future for our students. I understand that for some of you that message may have fallen short. Please know that the video we sent out yesterday was never intended to be a political statement. I understand that it was taken that way.”

The responses on social media have been strong on both sides, with many comments saying that they did not appreciate the school system’s message and asked them to focus on education, not politics.

We reached out to the school leaders for further comment but they referred us to their recorded message.

