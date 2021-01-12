Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines begin Thursday for residents 75+ in Duplin County

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County residents 75-years-old and over begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, January 14, starting at 9 a.m.

The vaccinations will be given at the Duplin County Event Center on Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville.

The health department spokesperson sent out information about what they expect for the drive-thru clinic.

According to Public Information Officer Liz Stalls, “We expect heavy traffic and wait lines at this event.” Residents should bring their I.D. and insurance card if they have one, but no pre-registration is required.

