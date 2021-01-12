Columbia Middle School closed, 7th grade in quarantine after student tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An entire 7th grade class at an Eastern Carolina middle school is in quarantine following one student testing positive for COVID-19 and other students’ and teachers’ possible exposure.

The Tyrrell County Public School District sent letters to parents Tuesday. Following the county health department’s guidance, they’re quarantining the entire 7th grade and any staff member who came in contact with the student.

District leaders said they would directly contact those students or staff members considered “Direct Exposures” and most at risk of contracting the virus from the student.

Because of quarantine, the Columbia Middle School closed Tuesday and transitioned to virtual learning. The school won’t reopen until January 25th.

In the letter, Superintendent Oliver Holley said, “Due to these circumstances and the lack of personnel to cover this staff shortage, we will be closing CMS for the quarantine period of 10 days. The building will reopen on January 25, 2021. All classes will transition to remote instruction for this period of closure, and additional steps will be taken to clean and sanitize the buildings.”

He added students and staff members should continue to monitor their health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some cases.

They urge families to contact their healthcare providers with any concerns.

The superintendent said schools continue to utilize Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces, to reduce viral transmission and keep our children and school personnel healthy and safe.

Community members with questions can contact district leaders at (252) 796-1121 ext. 401, or via email at oholley@tycomail.net.

