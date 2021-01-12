Carteret County health director resigns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A top health official in Carteret County is resigning.

Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon announced her resignation Monday night. She has accepted a position outside of the county that will further her goals, according to officials.

The county says they are working with the state to review options for an interim director. In the meantime, , Carteret County Emergency Management Director Stephen Rea will provide COVID-19 response.

Cannon’s last day will be on February 11. The county says anyone interested in applying for the role has until February 7 to apply.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.