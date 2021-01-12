Advertisement

Aviation study shows Pitt-Greenville Airport had $321 million impact on the economy

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A “State of Aviation” study credits the Pitt Greenville Airport with hundreds of millions of dollars in impacts to the local economy.

The report says PGV had a $321 million impact on the economy in Eastern Carolina.

The DOT also reported the study shows nearly 2,000 jobs related to the airport as well. The study’s data reflects the 2019 year.

PGV Executive Director Bill Hopper said, “The vast majority was scheduled flights through American, but the bottom line is you know we were on the rise in 2019, and we hope to be there again once the recovery happens.”

American Airlines resumed a limited flight schedule last week, and the airport restaurant opened as well.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store
The Pitt County Board of Education voted Monday night to move classes online for two weeks.
Pitt County schools going virtual for two weeks
Craven County School system faces backlash over unity video following attack on Capitol
Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Jones, Martin & Washington counties report additional deaths

Latest News

Rocky Mount Police are looking for a vehicle similar to this one they believe was involved in a...
Police find vehicle involved in fatal Rocky Mount hit & run
Man killed, woman wounded inside vehicle
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Jones, Martin & Washington counties report additional deaths
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Skies dry out this afternoon
William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store