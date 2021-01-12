Aviation study shows Pitt-Greenville Airport had $321 million impact on the economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A “State of Aviation” study credits the Pitt Greenville Airport with hundreds of millions of dollars in impacts to the local economy.

The report says PGV had a $321 million impact on the economy in Eastern Carolina.

The DOT also reported the study shows nearly 2,000 jobs related to the airport as well. The study’s data reflects the 2019 year.

PGV Executive Director Bill Hopper said, “The vast majority was scheduled flights through American, but the bottom line is you know we were on the rise in 2019, and we hope to be there again once the recovery happens.”

American Airlines resumed a limited flight schedule last week, and the airport restaurant opened as well.

