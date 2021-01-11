Advertisement

Vidant Health begins vaccinations for phase 1b, group 1 patients

(Vidant Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says that it began vaccinating elderly community members this past Friday.

The hospital system says that high-risk community members 75 and older in phase 1b, group 1, are being contacted through community partners as well as through its patient database MyChart.

“This initial approach is only the first step in making the vaccine more broadly available to eligible community members. Though the first wave of community vaccines are being administered in Greenville, Vidant will announce its plans to expand its efforts to vaccinate high-risk individuals throughout the East in the coming week,” the system said.

Vidant and local health departments receive vaccine allotments from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Vidant says that efforts to vaccinate the community could take months.

