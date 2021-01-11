Town of Atlantic Beach begins construction on new Public Safety & Administration Complex

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Atlantic Beach announced they’re beginning construction on a new facility that will house several departments and serve as the Emergency Operations Center during emergencies and extreme weather events.

Construction will begin in February after the current structure is demolished this month.

New Public Safety & Admin Complex - Read This Week's Issue of The Ocean Breeze Newsletter! Posted by Atlantic Beach, NC on Friday, January 8, 2021

The town said the new 2-story, 20,000 square foot building will house their fire department, police department and administrative offices as well.

“In addition, the new facility will feature restrooms, shower facilities, and bunk rooms for both male and female employees; all of which are vital for the Police & Fire service. A new Town Boardroom will also be included.”

Atlantic Beach Town Hall and the Atlantic Beach Police Department has relocated to Atlantic Station Shopping Center due to construction, according to the Town of Atlantic Beach.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department will remain in its current location.

The project, which took years of preparation, is scheduled to be completed in a year.

