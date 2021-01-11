Advertisement

Town of Atlantic Beach begins construction on new Public Safety & Administration Complex

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Atlantic Beach announced they’re beginning construction on a new facility that will house several departments and serve as the Emergency Operations Center during emergencies and extreme weather events.

Construction will begin in February after the current structure is demolished this month.

New Public Safety & Admin Complex - Read This Week's Issue of The Ocean Breeze Newsletter!

Posted by Atlantic Beach, NC on Friday, January 8, 2021

The town said the new 2-story, 20,000 square foot building will house their fire department, police department and administrative offices as well.

“In addition, the new facility will feature restrooms, shower facilities, and bunk rooms for both male and female employees; all of which are vital for the Police & Fire service. A new Town Boardroom will also be included.”

Atlantic Beach Town Hall and the Atlantic Beach Police Department has relocated to Atlantic Station Shopping Center due to construction, according to the Town of Atlantic Beach.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department will remain in its current location.

The project, which took years of preparation, is scheduled to be completed in a year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
(Top left to right): Angela Simmons, Jason Gillikin, Frankie Salter Jr., Jessica...
Several people arrested after drug bust in Carteret County
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Ridgewood, Eastern Elementary schools going fully remote this week
Belhaven building catches fire
SBI investigating death of convicted felon at Pamlico Correctional Institution

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Clouds increase today ahead of rain tonight
Crews fight early morning fire in New Bern
Early morning fire prompts road closure in New Bern
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
COVID-19 Vaccine
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused