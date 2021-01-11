Advertisement

Police find vehicle involved in fatal Rocky Mount hit & run

Rocky Mount Police are looking for a vehicle similar to this one they believe was involved in a fatal hit & run on January 9th.(Rocky Mount Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have found a vehicle involved in a hit & run that killed a woman on Saturday.

Rocky Mount police on Monday asked for the public’s help in locating a 2018 to 2020 Toyota Camry SE with front end damage.

Today, they say that vehicle has been found a person of interest has been identified. No charges have yet been filed in the death.

Killed in the January 9th accident on Hunter Hill Road was 46-year-old Julia Uduma.

Anyone with information on fatal accident should call police at 252-972-1431.

MONDAY STORY

Police are asking for help finding the person responsible for a fatal hit and run in Rocky Mount last week.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Hunter Hill Road and found 46-year-old Julia Uduma had been struck by a car.

Police say the car in question is believed to be a 2018 to 2020 Toyota Camry SE with front end damage.

If you have any information call Rocky Mount Police at 252-972-1431, RMPD dispatch 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

