Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with Monday’s deadly shooting outside a Beaufort County store.

William Waters, 33, is facing murder and drug charges, according to deputies.

Killed in the shooting in the parking lot of Slatestone Grocery was 44-year-old Jamie Daniels.

Deputies say they arrested Waters after talking to witnesses, reviewing store video, and a search of the man’s home.

Investigators say the two men were arguing over stolen property at Waters’ home on Terrapin Track Road, not far from the store. Deputies say Daniels ran from the home and was chased by Waters and another man.

They say Daniels was shot multiple times in the store parking lot after a physical confrontation.

State troopers were first on the scene and took Waters into custody. He is being held without bond.

Waters had been under investigation by deputies for being involved in the use and sale of fentanyl and other prescription pills. The man was charged in late November with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and sell and deliver a controlled substance.

In addition to the murder charge, Water was charged on Monday with two additional counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance involving the sale of oxycodone and fentanyl.

Deputies say additional charges are possible in the case.

MONDAY STORY

A person is dead after an apparent shooting outside of a Beaufort County grocery store.

It happened Monday outside of the Slatestone Grocery on Slatestone Road.

Deputies say that they got the call around 1:45 p.m. for a shooting in the parking lot of the store.

We’re told a 44-year-old Beaufort County man was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office has been active at the scene this afternoon and into the evening.

We spoke with the store owner who says that whatever took place did not start at their business.

