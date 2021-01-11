North Carolina man shot, killed in standoff with deputies

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff says that a North Carolina man was shot and killed during a standoff with officers from a tactical team after he lit a fire in his vehicle and pointed a weapon at the officers.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it responded late Saturday night to a 911 hang-up call in Pembroke.

After deputies arrived, the man lit a fire in his vehicle and made threats before pointing what appeared to be a firearm at them, according to the news release.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation as part of normal routine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.