North Carolina man shot, killed in standoff with deputies

(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff says that a North Carolina man was shot and killed during a standoff with officers from a tactical team after he lit a fire in his vehicle and pointed a weapon at the officers.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it responded late Saturday night to a 911 hang-up call in Pembroke.

After deputies arrived, the man lit a fire in his vehicle and made threats before pointing what appeared to be a firearm at them, according to the news release.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation as part of normal routine.

