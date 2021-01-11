Advertisement

Elderly man dies in Roanoke Rapids house fire

Fatal Fire
Fatal Fire(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly man passed away in a house fire over the weekend.

Roanoke Rapids police say officers and firefighters responded to a house fire on Jackson Street around 9 a.m. Sunday.

They say Raymond Rainey, 71, lived at the home by himself and was inside at the time of the fire. He was taken to Vidant North, but did not survive.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the living room. There is no determined cause yet, but they do not believe the fire was suspicious.

