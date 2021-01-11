Early morning fire prompts road closure in New Bern

Advertisement

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning fire forced a road to close in New Bern on Monday.

New Bern police say crews are fighting a fire on Broad Street. We are not sure if it happened at a home or business, if anybody is hurt or what started the fire.

Police say the 700 block of Broad Street to Metcalf Street and Bern Street is closed until further notice.

