Early morning fire prompts road closure in New Bern
New Bern police say the fire happened on Broad Street
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning fire forced a road to close in New Bern on Monday.
New Bern police say crews are fighting a fire on Broad Street. We are not sure if it happened at a home or business, if anybody is hurt or what started the fire.
Police say the 700 block of Broad Street to Metcalf Street and Bern Street is closed until further notice.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.