CANCELLED: Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC cancels MLK, Jr. Day of Service

Organizers say this is due to social distancing and safeguards at the food bank’s Greenville branch
MLK, Jr. Day of service cancelled for Jan. 18.(WITN-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC is cancelling its 2021 Day of Service.

Eastern Regional Director George Young says “out of an abundance of caution we feel we will be unable to conduct the 2021 Day of Service and maintain appropriate social distancing and safeguards at the Food Bank’s Greenville Branch.”

This was scheduled for Jan. 18. This day has typically had more than 600 volunteers across the greater community.

Young says individuals or groups wishing to volunteer can still come on a regularly scheduled business day. Volunteers are limited to 8-10 people per shift right now. They must be in good health and between 18 and 60 years old.

