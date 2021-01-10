Advertisement

Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly,...
San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in San Diego. Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.

Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them.

KSWB-TV tweeted video of counter demonstrators, most of them dressed in black and waving an antifa flag, throwing a folding chair and spraying a chemical irritant at a smaller group of people participating in the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

The station said in other instances, members of both groups shoved and threw objects at one another.

Police sent in dozens of officers in riot gear to separate the two groups. Police asked residents to stay away from the area and warned that those who refused to disperse may be cited or arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
(Top left to right): Angela Simmons, Jason Gillikin, Frankie Salter Jr., Jessica...
Several people arrested after drug bust in Carteret County
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Ridgewood, Eastern Elementary schools going fully remote this week
Belhaven building catches fire
SBI investigating death of convicted felon at Pamlico Correctional Institution

Latest News

A diver searches for the remains of a crashed Indonesian jet on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Indonesia navy divers hunt for crashed plane’s black boxes
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Clouds increase today ahead of rain tonight
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
Crews fight early morning fire in New Bern
Early morning fire prompts road closure in New Bern