Several people arrested after drug bust in Carteret County

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Seven people were arrested in Carteret County on Thursday following numerous tips about drug activity in the area.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said detectives began investigating a home on 428 Nine Foot Road in Newport in December after learning the home may be serving as a location for the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine.

Surveillance video showed individuals known for the distribution of illegal drugs entering and exiting a shed behind the home.

Detectives searched the home where Angela Lynn Simmons, 46, lived and found “drug paraphernalia lying in plain sight.”

After she was questioned by detectives, Simmons let them search the home and they recovered 11 grams of heroin, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of marijuana and two handguns.

As detectives were wrapping up their investigation, three vehicles approached the home to buy drugs without realizing law enforcement was inside the home. Detectives seized heroin, methamphetamine and one handgun from the occupants of the vehicles.

The following were arrested:

Angela Simmons, 46, Newport

Jason Daniel Gillikin, 45, Otway

Frankie Wayne Salter, Jr., 26, Sea Level

Jessica Sue Fasulo, 21, Sea Level

Michael Scott Piner, 44, Newport

William Cody Smith, 23, Morehead City

Steven Garrett Gardner, 21, Newport

“Everything starts with the citizens in the community and this is another great example of the important role citizens can play in their community,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said. “The outcome of these cases are successful because of tips we received from the community. We encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity they may be seeing in their neighborhood and allow us to investigate.”

