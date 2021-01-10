Advertisement

SBI investigating death of convicted felon at Pamlico Correctional Institution

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2021
BAYBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who died Saturday night at the Pamlico Correctional Institution.

Johnny Autry, 44, is an offender who came to staff in a paranoid state Saturday evening, the SBI said.

Staff spoke with Autry for more than an hour and were unable to calm him before he entered into medical distress and became unresponsive, the SBI said.

Staff members and first responders tried lifesaving measures on Autry but he was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.

Autry was being held in medium custody and was serving a sentence as a habitual felon and for drug possession and was due for release in December 2021, the SBI said.

