Rocky Mount police investigating fatal hit-and-run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman dead Saturday night.

Police came to the 2200 block of Hunter Hill Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in response to reports of a female lying in the roadway.

The victim was identified as Julia Uduma, 46, who officers said was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Uduma was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Crash Resconstruction Unit.

