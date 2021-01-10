Advertisement

Rocky Mount police investigating fatal hit-and-run

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman dead Saturday night.

Police came to the 2200 block of Hunter Hill Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in response to reports of a female lying in the roadway.

The victim was identified as Julia Uduma, 46, who officers said was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Uduma was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Crash Resconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
(Top left to right): Angela Simmons, Jason Gillikin, Frankie Salter Jr., Jessica...
Several people arrested after drug bust in Carteret County
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Ridgewood, Eastern Elementary schools going fully remote this week
Belhaven building catches fire
SBI investigating death of convicted felon at Pamlico Correctional Institution

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Clouds increase today ahead of rain tonight
Crews fight early morning fire in New Bern
Early morning fire prompts road closure in New Bern
Town of Atlantic Beach begins construction on new Public Safety & Administration Complex
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
COVID-19 Vaccine
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused