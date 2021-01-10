Advertisement

Panel recommends raising NC revenues for transportation 40%

(whsv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A blue-ribbon panel has called on North Carolina to boost transportation spending by 40% through the next decade to improve a “mediocre” infrastructure of highways, railroads and transit.

The North Carolina First Commission was created nearly two years ago.

Members finalized their findings and recommendations Friday. They suggest several options to locate at least $2 billion more annually to address challenges from a surging population, congestion and aging secondary roads.

The commission also points to new money-raising ideas to respond to heavy road use by e-commerce companies. Taxes and fees would need backing from the Republican-led legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

