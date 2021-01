GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Estuarium in Washington reopened on Saturday after a week of cleaning and repairing, the estuarium said.

Happy New Year from the Estuarium! We hope everyone had a good and safe holiday season. After a week of cleaning and... Posted by North Carolina Estuarium on Friday, January 8, 2021

The estuarium will be on “Covid hours,” operating at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday until February.

