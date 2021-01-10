Advertisement

Man charged with 2017 murder while in jail on other unrelated charges

Ervin Major was served with the first-degree murder warrant while currently incarcerated on unrelated charges at the Nash County Detention Center.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department made an arrest on Friday for the 2017 murder of a man in Rocky Mount.

Police obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Ervin Majors, who they say shot and killed Jahmel Dales in the 1100 block of Niblick Drive on December 28, 2017.

Majors was served with the First-Degree Murder warrant while currently incarcerated on unrelated charges at the Nash County Detention Center, police said.

He’s being held without bond for the first-degree murder.

