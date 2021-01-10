First Presbyterian Church in Greenville suspends in-person worship, goes back online amid COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Presbyterian Church in Greenville announced they will hold virtual worships only for the next few weeks due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Pitt County.

On Sunday, the NC DHHS reported Pitt County had 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to more than 13,000. Pitt County is in the red tier according to the state’s COVID-19 County Alert System report.

The church went back online and suspended their in-person worship on Sunday.

The virtual worship was streamed on Facebook and Zoom at 8:30 a.m., according to their Facebook page.

“We are all encouraged by the success of the vaccine and praying for our public health officials as the do the good and stressful work of caring for our community,” the church said. “We hope and expect to be able to offer in person worship again soon.”

First Presbyterian Church in Greenville is among many religious organizations in the state that have gone online due to COVID-19.

