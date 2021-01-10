Farmville Central basketball sweeps South Granville on Saturday
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:18 AM EST
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys and girls basketball teams handled business at home Saturday, sweeping visiting South Granville in back-to-back games.
BOYS
South Granville 83 - Farmville Central 95
JAGUARS FINAL STATS
Terquavion Smith - 33 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
Leontae Moye - 17 points, 9 rebounds
Jayden Pitt - 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals
Jah Short - 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
VIKINGS FINAL STATS
Bobby Pettiford - 28 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds
Collin Tanner - 26 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists
Kaleb Hedgepeth - 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
GIRLS
South Granville 19 - Farmville Central 80
