Farmville Central basketball sweeps South Granville on Saturday

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:18 AM EST
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys and girls basketball teams handled business at home Saturday, sweeping visiting South Granville in back-to-back games.

BOYS

South Granville 83 - Farmville Central 95

JAGUARS FINAL STATS

Terquavion Smith - 33 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

Leontae Moye - 17 points, 9 rebounds

Jayden Pitt - 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

Jah Short - 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

VIKINGS FINAL STATS

Bobby Pettiford - 28 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

Collin Tanner - 26 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Kaleb Hedgepeth - 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

GIRLS

South Granville 19 - Farmville Central 80

