Farmville Central basketball sweeps South Granville on Saturday

I think @Tgetsbuckss23 and @LeontaeMoye_ missed hoopin' on their home court! @FCHSsportsJags (2-0) picks up a big 95-83 win over South Granville in the regional rematch! Smith with 33 points. Moye added 17 points and nine rebounds. Full highlights tonight on @WITNSports! pic.twitter.com/05YFRslUvu