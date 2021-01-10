Communication professor elaborates on President Trump’s use of Twitter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When searching for President Trump on Twitter, you’ll no longer see content from the account with the username @realDonaldTrump.

Twitter banned the account President Trump is known for speaking out on.

“President Trump had used it in ways that no one had ever done before or anticipated. Not just to communicate with the public, but that’s how he governed,” said ECU Communications professor Dr. Brian Massey.

Throughout his presidency, Trump spoke out through Twitter on many occasions, even firing numerous officials through tweets.

“It became the only way about to communicate, to know what the president was doing and that’s highly unusual at this point in our history,” Massey said.

Twitter started flagging some of the president’s tweets at the beginning of the 2020 election.

But on Friday, the platform put its foot down, claiming the president violated their Glorification of Violence Policy with two tweets.

“Twitter was well within its rights to establish codes of conducts for its people on its platform,” Massey explained.

The U.S. government accounts @POTUS and @WhiteHouse are still up, but Twitter said they will limit the use of those accounts.

Twitter is a private company and therefore has no responsibility to guarantee the First Amendment’s freedom of speech.

