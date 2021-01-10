Advertisement

Communication professor elaborates on President Trump’s use of Twitter

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When searching for President Trump on Twitter, you’ll no longer see content from the account with the username @realDonaldTrump.

Twitter banned the account President Trump is known for speaking out on.

“President Trump had used it in ways that no one had ever done before or anticipated. Not just to communicate with the public, but that’s how he governed,” said ECU Communications professor Dr. Brian Massey.

Throughout his presidency, Trump spoke out through Twitter on many occasions, even firing numerous officials through tweets.

“It became the only way about to communicate, to know what the president was doing and that’s highly unusual at this point in our history,” Massey said.

Twitter started flagging some of the president’s tweets at the beginning of the 2020 election.

But on Friday, the platform put its foot down, claiming the president violated their Glorification of Violence Policy with two tweets.

“Twitter was well within its rights to establish codes of conducts for its people on its platform,” Massey explained.

The U.S. government accounts @POTUS and @WhiteHouse are still up, but Twitter said they will limit the use of those accounts.

Twitter is a private company and therefore has no responsibility to guarantee the First Amendment’s freedom of speech.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
(Top left to right): Angela Simmons, Jason Gillikin, Frankie Salter Jr., Jessica...
Several people arrested after drug bust in Carteret County
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Ridgewood, Eastern Elementary schools going fully remote this week
Belhaven building catches fire
SBI investigating death of convicted felon at Pamlico Correctional Institution

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Clouds increase today ahead of rain tonight
Crews fight early morning fire in New Bern
Early morning fire prompts road closure in New Bern
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
COVID-19 Vaccine
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Cases per day decrease post holiday surge