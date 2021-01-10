Carteret County Sheriff’s Office warns of gun permit scam

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents with a North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permit of a scam that alerts people via text message that their gun permit needs to be changed or renewed.

The sheriff’s office said the text messages are being sent randomly from many different phone numbers to people across the country.

The message offers a link to provide the recipient’s personal information which is not safe and not associated with any state agency or sheriff’s office, the release said.

“The sheriff’s office will never send you a text or an email to renew your NCCHP, we mail out a renewal letter through the USPS. The written letter contains the website you will use to renew your NCCHP.”

Anyone who receives one of these text messages should not click on it or provide any personal or identifying information about yourself or anyone else. You can report the message on the USA government website HERE.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office asks you only report any monetary loss associated with this scam.

