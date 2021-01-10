Advertisement

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office warns of gun permit scam

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents with a North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permit of a scam that alerts people via text message that their gun permit needs to be changed or renewed.

The sheriff’s office said the text messages are being sent randomly from many different phone numbers to people across the country.

The message offers a link to provide the recipient’s personal information which is not safe and not associated with any state agency or sheriff’s office, the release said.

“The sheriff’s office will never send you a text or an email to renew your NCCHP, we mail out a renewal letter through the USPS. The written letter contains the website you will use to renew your NCCHP.”

MEDIA RELEASE: Carteret County sheriff warns about gun permit scam Release Date: January, 8, 2021 CARTERET COUNTY - A...

Posted by Carteret County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 8, 2021

Anyone who receives one of these text messages should not click on it or provide any personal or identifying information about yourself or anyone else. You can report the message on the USA government website HERE.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office asks you only report any monetary loss associated with this scam.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
(Top left to right): Angela Simmons, Jason Gillikin, Frankie Salter Jr., Jessica...
Several people arrested after drug bust in Carteret County
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Ridgewood, Eastern Elementary schools going fully remote this week
Belhaven building catches fire
SBI investigating death of convicted felon at Pamlico Correctional Institution

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Clouds increase today ahead of rain tonight
Crews fight early morning fire in New Bern
Early morning fire prompts road closure in New Bern
Town of Atlantic Beach begins construction on new Public Safety & Administration Complex
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
COVID-19 Vaccine
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused