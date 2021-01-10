Advertisement

Beaufort announces street closures for 4-month rehabilitation project

Starting Jan. 12, the portion of Cedar Street between Moore and Orange Streets will be closed...
Starting Jan. 12, the portion of Cedar Street between Moore and Orange Streets will be closed for the project.(WITN)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort has announced a number of street closures as it prepares for a 4-moth long infrastructure project.

Starting Jan. 12, the portion of Cedar Street between Moore and Orange Streets will be closed for the project.

After that, the block will be reopened and the block between Orange and Turner Streets will close.

Closures will continue one block at a time as work continues westward over the 4-month period.

The rehab work on water and sewer lines is being done ahead of NCDOT’s scheduled resurfacing of Cedar Street.

